K'taka Cong leader MR Seetharam slams party, to meet supporters on next move
Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister M R Seetharam on Friday publicly attacked the party leadership, accusing it of doing injustice to him over the years. The leader, who has been sulking for some time now due to repeated denial of election tickets, said he would convene a meeting of his supporters next month to announce his decision on whether or not he will stay with the Congress.
"I am not disappointed with the party, but with the leaders who are running it. I am also as senior as them. I have worked in the party since 1983," Seetharam said.
Addressing a convention of his supporters, including the Balija community to which he belongs, at Palace Grounds here, Seetharam said, during the 2018 Assembly election, he was asked by the then Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal to contest from Malleswaram, but he told him that he cannot contest the seat stating that the party should have fielded him in the 2013 polls from the same constituency.
"In the MLC elections that followed, they should have re-nominated me. They didn’t because I didn't do what they said. So, C M Ibrahim (who is now with JDS) and K Govindaraj got re-nominated," he added.
Seetharam belongs to a family that runs the reputed M S Ramaiah brand of educational and healthcare institutions in Bengaluru, and his Balija community has sizeable votes in some 40 assembly constituencies.
Stating that in 2020 too, some party leaders said he will be the MLC candidate, the leader said, "I didn’t get the ticket. In the recent MLC election, I didn't get the ticket although the consensus was that one OBC and one Muslim should be fielded."
Considered as former chief minister Siddaramaiah's loyalist, he accused party leaders of doing injustice to him four times. Pointing out that his son and former Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Raksha Ramaiah was made the Indian Youth Congress' national general secretary as a "gift", Seetharam further highlighted that Raksha was not allowed to complete his full term as the Youth Congress president, as he had to make way for Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris' son Mohammed Haris Nalapad.
Two days after named Machhiwara co-op bank chairman, AAP leader found dead
Two days after Gill's appointment as the chairman of the Machhiwara Agricultural Co-operative Development Bank in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ajaypal Singh Gill, 55, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house at Adiana village of Machhiwara. “After having dinner, Gill went to his room to sleep, while his wife and daughter were in another room,” Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Singh Khaira said. Khaira said no suicide note was recovered.
Bengaluru to face power outages till June-end. See list of areas here
Here is a day-wise list of areas to be affected - June 26, Sunday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Shiva Farm Ind Area, Industgrial Area, Kaveripura Ranganathapura, Kcg Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. June 28, Tuesday: (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or earlier.)
Days after Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held for corruption, his son dies by suicide
The only son of senior Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli, 26, Kartik Popli, who was arrested on Monday for corruption, died of a gunshot wound in the head when a team from the Vigilance Bureau was at the house a search in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on Monday arrested director, pensions, Sanjay Popliin a corruption case. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday morning
Residents of Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district told news agency PTI they felt mild tremors at around 9 am on Saturday morning. They said they heard a loud sound as the earth shook for about 45 seconds. The areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said many people called from Sullia to inform him of the tremors.
Shiv Sainiks protest against Eknath Shinde, rebels in Navi Mumbai, Panvel areas
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the rebellion by a section of legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders and workers came out on Saturday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel region to show support to chief minister Uddhav Thakeray. Effigies were burnt and slogans raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. New posters were also put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray after several such posters appeared on Friday.
