Bengaluru, The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for its officials and employees to reside at their designated headquarters and introduced a geofencing-based night-time attendance system through the 'Kartavya' mobile application to ensure prompt public service. K’taka makes night-time attendance mandatory for govt employees at designated headquarters

The order aims to ensure that government officials and employees remain accessible within their jurisdiction, enabling the timely delivery of public services and effective implementation of development works.

As a first step, the government will implement the system on a pilot basis for all doctors working in taluk hospitals and Primary Health Centres under the Health and Family Welfare Department from November 1, 2026.

Under the system, doctors will have to mark their attendance through the Kartavya app after 9 pm every day while remaining within the geographical limits of the town, city or village designated as their headquarters.

Officials and employees on sanctioned leave, those performing official duties outside their headquarters with the approval of the competent authority, and those who have obtained prior permission to leave their headquarters will be exempted. They will, however, have to clearly record the reasons for their leave or permission in the app.

Commissioners and District Health Officers will be required to review the night-time attendance reports every month. Officials found not residing at their designated headquarters without permission from the competent authority will face disciplinary action under the applicable civil service rules, the order dated October 17 said.

The decision follows proceedings by the Upa Lokayukta, during which it was found that several government employees were not residing at their designated headquarters and were instead managing administrative work from distant places. This had reportedly resulted in delays in attending to duties and caused considerable inconvenience to the public.

The new system has been introduced by the Department of Praja Seva with the approval of the Chief Minister to safeguard public interest and ensure compliance with service rules.

Based on the outcome of the pilot project, the government plans to extend the Kartavya app-based attendance system to employees in other departments and cadres, said an order issued by Praja Seva Department Principal Secretary Harsh Gupta.

In a separate circular, the government has made it mandatory for contractual and outsourced employees working in various departments, offices, boards, corporations, authorities and government-aided institutions to record their attendance through the 'Kartavya' mobile application.

The proposal to extend the app, which was hitherto limited to permanent government employees, to contractual and outsourced staff has been approved by the Chief Minister, according to a government circular.

All heads of departments and offices have been directed to ensure that contractual and outsourced employees under their jurisdiction register on the Kartavya app by November 25, 2026.

From December 1, 2026, attendance of all contractual and outsourced personnel must be recorded exclusively through the Kartavya app.

With effect from January 1, 2027, salaries of contractual employees and bills submitted by outsourcing agencies will be cleared only on the basis of attendance reports generated through the app.

Drawing and Disbursing Officers have been strictly instructed not to release payments if attendance has not been recorded through the application.

Attendance of contractual and outsourced employees is currently maintained through handwritten registers or other separate systems. Since their salaries are paid from government funds, the new system has been introduced to ensure uniformity, transparency and reliability in attendance records.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.