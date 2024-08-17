Landslides disrupt Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway service, 12 train cancellations announced: Report

Landslides on the railway track between Ballupete and Sakleshpur stations around midday on Friday caused significant disruptions to two trains operating on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. The Yeshwantpur-Karwar train faced partial cancellation between Hassan and Karwar, while the Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur train was compelled to terminate at Sakleshpur due to the landslide, The Times of India reported. The SWR has arranged bus services to assist stranded passengers while repairs are underway. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

In response to the disruption, South Western Railway (SWR) officials have arranged for bus services to assist affected passengers in reaching their destinations.

As a result of the landslides, the SWR has also announced the cancellation of 12 train services scheduled for August 17, 18, and 19. The cancelled trains include 16585, 16586, 16595, 16596, 16511, 16512, 16539, 16540, 07377, 07378, 16575, and 16576, the report stated.

An SWR representative confirmed that the latest landslides occurred in the same area where similar incidents were reported on August 10. Restoration of the track will take at least 48 hours, he said, as quoted by the publication.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has also been severely impacted by multiple landslides in recent weeks, causing major disruptions to vehicle and goods traffic. Earlier landslides near Sakleshpur and Alur on August 10 followed previous disruptions caused by landslides on July 26 between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya.

Heavy rains have further exacerbated the situation along the Karnataka coast. A major landslide on the night of July 29 near Harle estate in Sakleshpur, Hassan district, severely damaged local roads and impacted nearby villages. This landslide destroyed part of a key alternative route to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, with video footage showing a significant section of the road collapsing and disappearing from view.