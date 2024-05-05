"Law will take its own course": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on JD(S) leader HD Revanna arrest

After the Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a kidnapping case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that he will not interfere in the matter because the law will take its own course. "Law will take its own course": Karnataka CM on JD(S) leader HD Revanna arrest

"We don't interfere in this because the law will take its own course. He had applied for anticipatory bail but it was rejected in the kidnap case. I don't know about the kidnapped lady. I haven't spoken to police yet," he said.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, HK Patil also asserted that the law has taken proper course.

Responding to the question of bringing JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna back to India, Patil said, "The efforts of the government is on."

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Sivakumar said, "I am not aware of it. The law will take its own course..."

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Revanna was brought to a hospital for medical test after he was taken into custody by STI earlier this evening.

The action against Revanna was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly "abducted and sexually abused" in the obscene video case.

In his complaint filed to KR Nagar police in Mysuru, the man said his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily wage labourer.

The man later discovered a video allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. He said that soon after the video was revealed, his mother went missing. He then filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna.

The FIR has been filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1), 354(B), 354(c) and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against the JD(S) leader.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged obscene video case against Prajwal Revanna.