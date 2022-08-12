Maldives-bound flight from Bengaluru makes emergency landing in Coimbatore after engine overheat

A Go First flight from Bangalore to Maldives made an emergency landing at the Coimbatore airport on Friday afternoon after the aircraft’s engine overheat alarm went off. The plane was heading to Male and was carrying 92 passengers. It was later discovered that the fault was in the alarm, and not in the engine, news agencies reported.

An hour after the flight took off, the engine overheated and the warning bell sounded, the airline said in a statement. The pilot contacted the air traffic control and requested permission to land at the nearby Coimbatore airport. “Firefighters and rescue workers were on standby after the plane landed. The flight landed safely at the Coimbatore airport around 12.57pm,” the statement read.

Engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, sources told PTI. Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination.

Last month, three aircraft of international carriers made emergency landings at various airports in the country within 48 hours, making it a day of technical emergencies for various airlines. These landings were made in Calicut, Chennai and Kolkata between July 15 and 16.

Soon after, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) air safety.

(With agency inputs)

