 Man with gun goes close to CM Siddaramaiah, garlands him during poll campaign | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man with gun goes close to CM Siddaramaiah, garlands him during poll campaign

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 09, 2024 04:13 PM IST

The man, whom police identified as Riyaz, suddenly climbed on the vehicle with a gun fastened to his waist.

A gun-wielding man on Monday went close to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while he was on an open vehicle here, and garlanded Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy standing next to him.

Man with gun goes close to CM Siddaramaiah, garlands him during poll campaign
Man with gun goes close to CM Siddaramaiah, garlands him during poll campaign

The incident happened at Bhairasandra in the city when Siddaramaiah was campaigning for Reddy's daughter and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Sowmya Reddy.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read - Drought is guaranteed if Congress comes to power: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The man, whom police identified as Riyaz, suddenly climbed on the vehicle with a gun fastened to his waist.

Raising slogans in support of Congress, Riyaz garlanded Reddy, his daughter Sowmya and others.

As he was getting down from the vehicle, Siddaramaiah and others on the vehicle noticed the gun.

Police said Riyaz has been carrying a gun since a murderous assault on him a few years ago, and he has been exempted from surrendering his gun.

In a post on the microblogging site 'X', the BJP targeted the chief minister, saying this proves that "those who garland" Siddaramaiah are hooligans, rowdies, street thugs.

"Gun-wielding rowdies, who used to be seen in the birthday posters, are now posing in front of the society with guns and garlands the CM and deputy chief minister in the rallies. Although the election code of conduct is in force, they are carrying guns and demonstrating like this to intimidate the voters in the area," the party said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Man with gun goes close to CM Siddaramaiah, garlands him during poll campaign
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On