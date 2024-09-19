Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mangaluru girl, who lifted overturned auto to save mom, honoured. Watch her heroic act

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Sep 19, 2024 05:18 PM IST

In recognition of her heroism, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner personally met with the girl.

A young girl from Mangaluru has been lauded by the city police for her incredible bravery in rescuing her mother from beneath a speeding autorickshaw.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner honors young girl for her bravery .(X/Bhaskar Rao)
Mangaluru Police Commissioner honors young girl for her bravery .(X/Bhaskar Rao)

The incident, captured on video, shows the girl lifting the overturned vehicle to save her mother, who was struck by the autorickshaw in a tragic accident.

In recognition of her heroism, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner personally met with the girl, presenting her with a shawl and a garland in a felicitation ceremony at his office.

(Also Read: Karnataka teen’s quick thinking saves mother’s life as speeding auto runs over her, CM Siddaramaiah lauds her)

Watch the Twitter video here:

The accident occurred when the autorickshaw collided with a woman crossing the street, reportedly on her way to pick up her daughter from tuition classes. The vehicle also hit a man at a nearby petrol pump before crashing into the woman.

The schoolgirl rushed to the scene and managed to raise the autorickshaw, rescuing her mother and another passenger trapped underneath. The video highlights her swift actions and the immediate assistance provided by passersby.

(Also Read: Dashcam video from Bengaluru exposes woman faking accident by jumping in front of car)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s reaction

Earlier, Karnaraka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too appreciated the girl in an X post. He shared about the incident and said, “Recently, I have seen many times in the media that people who were supposed to rush to the aid of the victims were standing around and making videos on mobile phones at the accident sites, which made me worried about the future days. The action of this little girl seems to send a message to the entire society. Every second is precious for the victims of an accident, fire or heart attack. Don't forget humanity.”

(Also Read: Instagrammer mocks Kannada activism with viral reel, Bengaluru Police responds. Video)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On