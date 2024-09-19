Mangaluru girl, who lifted overturned auto to save mom, honoured. Watch her heroic act

A young girl from Mangaluru has been lauded by the city police for her incredible bravery in rescuing her mother from beneath a speeding autorickshaw. Mangaluru Police Commissioner honors young girl for her bravery .(X/Bhaskar Rao)

The incident, captured on video, shows the girl lifting the overturned vehicle to save her mother, who was struck by the autorickshaw in a tragic accident.

In recognition of her heroism, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner personally met with the girl, presenting her with a shawl and a garland in a felicitation ceremony at his office.

(Also Read: Karnataka teen’s quick thinking saves mother’s life as speeding auto runs over her, CM Siddaramaiah lauds her)

Watch the Twitter video here:

The accident occurred when the autorickshaw collided with a woman crossing the street, reportedly on her way to pick up her daughter from tuition classes. The vehicle also hit a man at a nearby petrol pump before crashing into the woman.

The schoolgirl rushed to the scene and managed to raise the autorickshaw, rescuing her mother and another passenger trapped underneath. The video highlights her swift actions and the immediate assistance provided by passersby.

(Also Read: Dashcam video from Bengaluru exposes woman faking accident by jumping in front of car)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s reaction

Earlier, Karnaraka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too appreciated the girl in an X post. He shared about the incident and said, “Recently, I have seen many times in the media that people who were supposed to rush to the aid of the victims were standing around and making videos on mobile phones at the accident sites, which made me worried about the future days. The action of this little girl seems to send a message to the entire society. Every second is precious for the victims of an accident, fire or heart attack. Don't forget humanity.”

(Also Read: Instagrammer mocks Kannada activism with viral reel, Bengaluru Police responds. Video)