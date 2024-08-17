Modi govt approves Bengaluru's Namma Metro Phase 3 project, MP Tejasvi Surya lauds quick approval

The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has provided approval for the much-anticipated Phase 3 of Namma Metro. Prime minister Narendra Modi taking a metro ride in Bengaluru after the inauguration of the Whitefield to KR Puram stretch in March last year. (Representative image)

The approval, granted on Friday, marks a significant milestone in Bengaluru's efforts to expand its metro network.

The newly approved Metro Phase 3 will extend from the Vega City Junction in JP Nagar to Kadabagere on Magadi Road, covering a distance of 44.65 km. Notably, a significant portion of this line will pass through the Bengaluru South, providing an efficient and economical Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) for a large commuter base including employees, students and the general public.

The project, planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 16,333 crores, is expected to greatly alleviate traffic congestion and provide a sustainable transportation alternative in one of the city's most populated areas.

"The approval of Namma Metro Phase 3 is a testament to the speed and efficiency with which the Modi government operates," Surya said.

Throughout the approval process, Surya has been actively involved, holding over six meetings with the Ministry of Urban Affairs and their officials. MP Surya met with the newly inducted Minister of Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar last month to expedite its approval. The project got the approval of the Union Finance Ministry last week.

"Bengaluru's Mobility has got a big boost with PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet approving 2 corridors of Namma Metro's Phase-3. Corridor-1 from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura with 21 stations & Corridor-2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere with 9 stations have been approved," Surya said in a tweet on X.

"BJP Govt under Basavaraj Bommai had approved the DPR for Phase-3 & the same was taken up on priority by Government of India. Within months of submitting the revised DPR, GoI has given its approval, making this the fastest ever DPR to be approved. This reflects the pace of development under BJP. The central government's intervention in expediting the approval of Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro will benefit all 1.10 crore Bengalureans," Surya added.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was consistently engaged with both state and central authorities for approval of this project. He held several meetings with cabinet ministers, officials of the Urban Affairs ministry, erstwhile CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, top officials from the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and others to push for the metro approval.

Highlighting the importance of a well-connected metro line in decongesting the city, Surya has pushed for the early clearance of the project from the Centre. He has also conveyed about the need to invest in public infrastructure such as metro and bus feeder systems to transport the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time.