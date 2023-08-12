Fire breaks out at a laboratory in BBMP head office in Bengaluru, 9 injured

At least nine people were injured in a fire that broke out at the Quality Control Lab of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office at Hudson Circle in the state capital, officials said. Fire breaks out at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

The injured were identified as chief engineer Shivakumar, executive engineer Santhosh Kumar, Kiran Siraj, Manoj, Sridhar, Vijayamala, Jyothi and Srinivas.

According to BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath, the fire started at the municipal corporation’s office around 5pm. “The fire occurred at around 5pm... the electricity went off, which is when we got to know about the incident. It was a big fire and there were quite a lot of loss in the accident...”

“Those who were around the lab have suffered severe injuries... we have given them first aid and shifted them to the burn ward of Victorial Hospital in the city for further treatment...,” he said, adding that there is little information about the extent of the injuries suffered by the nine people.

Nagaraju, Assistant Fire Station Officer said, “We got the call at 4:52. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot after we received information about the incident. The concrete and tar mixing machinery exploded, which caused the fire.

The ambulance was a bit delayed. The injured were taken to St Martha’s hospital in police vehicles and some cars initially.”

Chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar visited the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment, accompanied by transport minister Ramalinga Reddy. The CM said a probe has been ordered into the incident and an FIR is being registered.

