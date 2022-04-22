Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Mysuru man strangles wife to death over an alleged affair
Mysuru man strangles wife to death over an alleged affair

A man has been arrested on the charges of killing his wife after the couple had an argument over her mobile addiction in Kaveripura village of Karnataka’s Mysore district.
31-year-old Vanajakshi was killed by her husband over her alleged mobile addiction on Wednesday.
Published on Apr 22, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByYamini C S

In a shocking development, a 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband after the couple had an argument over her mobile addiction and an alleged affair in Kaveripura village of Karnataka’s Mysuru district. News agency IANS reported that the accused has been identified as Ashok, who works as a cab driver. The victim has been identified as Vanajakshi, who worked in a garment factory.

Reports also suggested that Ashok suspected his wife of having an affair as she often spoke to unknown persons on her mobile phone. According to reports, the accused smothered Vanajakshi to death after a heated argument on Sunday night, and then fled from the spot. 

However, the heinous crime came to light only after the victim’s brother went to see her at the couple's home on Wednesday. He reportedly informed the police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the house. The couple was reportedly married for 15 years and had three children. 

According to the police, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that he had slapped his wife on Sunday after finding her talking to someone on the mobile. He also suspected her of having an affair and questioned her about it. The deceased then rushed to the kitchen and brought a log of wood to attack him. He somehow snatched the log and slapped her again. When she fell down, he strangled her to death and then ran away.

(With IANS inputs)

karnataka. crime crime news mobiles + 2 more
Friday, April 22, 2022
