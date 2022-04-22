Mysuru man strangles wife to death over an alleged affair
In a shocking development, a 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband after the couple had an argument over her mobile addiction and an alleged affair in Kaveripura village of Karnataka’s Mysuru district. News agency IANS reported that the accused has been identified as Ashok, who works as a cab driver. The victim has been identified as Vanajakshi, who worked in a garment factory.
Reports also suggested that Ashok suspected his wife of having an affair as she often spoke to unknown persons on her mobile phone. According to reports, the accused smothered Vanajakshi to death after a heated argument on Sunday night, and then fled from the spot.
However, the heinous crime came to light only after the victim’s brother went to see her at the couple's home on Wednesday. He reportedly informed the police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the house. The couple was reportedly married for 15 years and had three children.
According to the police, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that he had slapped his wife on Sunday after finding her talking to someone on the mobile. He also suspected her of having an affair and questioned her about it. The deceased then rushed to the kitchen and brought a log of wood to attack him. He somehow snatched the log and slapped her again. When she fell down, he strangled her to death and then ran away.
(With IANS inputs)
-
Global Village Idiot: What goes up, must come down and find a new way up again …
What goes up, must come down and find a new way up again … I love innovation. But let me start at the beginning. It's been down mostly the last few days. Meanwhile, Nimbu (lemon) is up. As are prices of Mirchi (chilli). Crude oil prices are up, up and away. Electric cars design and production is all set to rise. They are working day and night.
-
Bengaluru's Lalbagh bans digital cameras
In addition to banning private shoots, the Lalbagh Botanical Garden has now banned the use of all digital cameras inside its premises, citing reasons such as disturbance caused by the clicks and flashes to birds and bees. Shooting of films and documentaries is already banned in Bengaluru's iconic parks - Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. With more and more complaints pouring in, the park authorities displayed warning signs all over the area.
-
2 dozen taken ill after having deworming tablets at Bihar school
About two dozen children complained of uneasiness after being administered deworming tablets at a school in Bihar's Munger on Friday, an official said and added they are out of danger. Munger district magistrate Navin Kumar said that some of the children were given treatment at the school while a few were rushed to a primary health centre. Some 300 children were administered the tablets as part of a campaign in schools.
-
No arrest warrants against loan defaulter farmers: Punjab FM
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday directed cooperative banks not to issue arrest warrants against any farmer for non-payment of loan. Also read: Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a 'rubber doll', Sidhu praises Punjab CM Cheema ordered an immediate stop to issuance of warrants against loan defaulter farmers. The finance minister's statement came after arrest warrants were issued by cooperative banks to farmers for defaulting on their loans.
-
Karnataka Home Minister: Many 'unseen hands' behind Hubballi violence
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice. He also said that the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations including imposing a ban on them. Speaking to reporters here, he said, there will be a thorough inquiry as there are many unseen hands involved.
