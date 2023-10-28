To improve the eye health of people, especially those children who live in the rural area of the country, Karnataka based Nayonika Eye Care has collaborated with Jiv Daya Foundation to expand the network across the country. Apart from Karnataka, the collaboration is now serving the people of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Nayonika Eye Care expands its network to five states apart from Karnataka

Both Nayonika and Jiv Daya Foundations are now conducting pediatric cataract surgeries for people under 21 at across 20 hospitals throughout the country. They are also providing high-quality hydrophobic IOLs for pediatric cataract surgeries in all the states that they are serving. According to Nayonika Eye Care, the group has started an initiative called Nayonika Makala Netra through which they restored the vision for 243 children with surgeries and in North Karnataka alone, 89 surgeries were conducted, all free of cost.

They also recently launched an Eye mobile van to serve the street vendors who suffer with eye-related issues. “The mobile van visits every corner of the city and screen the street vendors for eye problems. Post eye checkup, the street vendors would post the pic on their shops which would create mass eye health awareness. The project is now introduced in east Bengaluru, and it will be soon scaled across the city,” said the eye care institute in an announcement. A total of 3.5 lakh street vendors benefited due to the mobile van.

Noyonika has received accolades from people across the country and even from governments. Former chairman of Tata sons, Ratan Tata too sent his best wishes to the eye institute after learning of its contributions towards the eye health of children in rural areas.

