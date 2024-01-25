‘No injustice to Shettar in Congress, he was treated with respect’: CM Siddaramaiah

After former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar quit the Congress and rejoined the BJP on Thursday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that no injustice was done to Shettar in Congress and he was treated with respect. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)(Shashidhar Byrappa)

"Congress treated Jagadish Shettar very well and gave him a suitable position while he was humiliated by BJP. We gave him the assembly ticket. Congress has given him a lot of respect by making him MLC for his success," said Siddaramaiah.

"No injustice has been done to Jagadish Shettar in the Congress party and neither was he disrespected. It was the BJP that insulted him by not giving him a ticket. Although we gave him the ticket, he lost the assembly election. We made him an MLC and treated him with respect. I don't know about his rejoining the BJP. He told me that I have been humiliated in BJP and will not go back again," he added.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 legislative elections last year, returned to the BJP on Thursday.

"Today is a day of great happiness for us as Jagadish Shettar is making a return to BJP. We all welcome him," said Anil Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member and the national chief spokesperson of the BJP.

Shettar rejoined the BJP in the national capital in the presence of former Karnakata chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav, Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

After getting inducted into the BJP once again, Shettar said, "The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Due to some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last eight to nine months, there were a lot of discussions, also BJP workers asked me to come back to the BJP."

"Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to come back to the BJP. I am rejoining the party with the belief that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again," he said.

Earlier in the day, Shettar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

There had been ongoing speculation about Shettar's return to the BJP for the past few days, to which the Congress leaders in Karnataka had responded by saying that the BJP's leadership crisis in the state prompted the party to head towards Shettar.

Shettar had quit BJP and joined Congress in April 2023, ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.

During that time Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Though he was in RSS and Jana Sangha, he's a non-controversial person. We have worked together."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had mentioned that BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi.

"Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," Bommai told media persons in Hubballi.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

After announcing his resignation from BJP, Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that there was a conspiracy against him, which is why he was denied a ticket. "There is a conspiracy against me, will tell everything after resigning," Shettar told ANI.

However, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that if Shettar comes back to BJP, the party would welcome him.