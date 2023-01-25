Over speeding biker crashes on road in Karnataka, top cop reacts. Video

The road accidents due to negligent driving continue on Karnataka roads as two young men were seen crashing on the road from the bike while racing. The video of rash driving followed by a spine chilling accident is viral on social media.

In the video, a biker with a pillion wes seen racing without a helmet on the road with his swanky bike. After a while, he was seen losing control over his two-wheeler and hit a divider followed by a severe crash. The condition of two men is unknown but the video took the internet by storm, asking people to be careful while driving on the roads. Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police said that action will be taken against the two young men who were seen in the video.

According to local media reports, the incident happened at Karnataka’s Hospete and a complaint was also filed against the riders. The Karnataka police have been warning two-wheeler drivers who drive recklessly. Even in the state capital, many youngsters were booked for wheeling on busy roads with their two wheelers.

In an appeal to people, the traffic police earlier said, “Analysing the causes of the increasing number of fatal accidents in the city, there is a need to effectively curb this as the chances of accidents are significantly high due to rash driving. Preventing accidents and maintaining the safety of road users is the basic duty of the police and is our first priority. Hence, we are committed to prevent accidents”