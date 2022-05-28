PM Modi made India strong, cannot be compared with Nehru: Karnataka CM
- Karnataka CM Bommai asserted that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and the incumbent Narendra Modi cannot be compared, and praised Modi for taking strong actions on border issues and on matters concerning the nation's unity and integrity, compared to the former.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asserted that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared, as he praised the incumbent for taking strong actions on border issues and on matters concerning the nation's unity and integrity, compared to the former.
He also sought to know whether senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was a Dravidian or Aryan, to counter the latter's jibe against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Targeting the RSS, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly on Friday had questioned whether those who belonged to the outfit were "native Indians", "Dravidians" or "Aryans", eliciting sharp reactions from several ruling BJP leaders.
Speaking at an event commemorating Nehru's death anniversary here, Siddaramaiah had said, Modi and Nehru cannot be compared, and it should not be done.
"Where is Nehru, where is Modi. It is like comparing land and sky, there is no comparison at all...he (Modi) has undone all the good works of Nehru, like the Five-Year Plans, among others," he had said.
Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comments, Bommai on Saturday said, there cannot be such comparison and pointed out at Modi's strong measures on national security and unity, compared to that of Nehru.
"Obviously, he (Modi) cannot be compared with Nehru, because Nehru when China invaded India (in 1962), without taking proper measures, gave away border areas (to China), while Narendra Modi stood strong and saved our border areas (in recent border skirmishes)," he said.
"Also, he (Modi) has not entered into any compromise with Pakistan. He has worked for India's unity and integrity, there are several such examples. Modi made India strong, so there can be no comparison," he told reporters here.
To a question on the Congress Legislature Party leader's comments against the RSS, the Chief Minister said, "I just want to ask, from where Siddaramaiah has come, whether he is a Dravida or Aryan. Let him tell that first."
-
Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
PKC launches 'WEnyan' research scholarship and entrepreneurship programme Pune: BASF Chemicals India Private Limited has signed an agreement with the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) to launch WEnyan, a research scholarship programme for women in Maharashtra. BASF Chemicals India has offered ₹45 lakh for the first year of this programme through its Corporate Social Responsibility funds. The areas of research will include applied natural sciences, specialty chemicals, agri-chemicals, new materials, and sustainability.
-
Karnataka IT dept raids home of Cong worker in Bengaluru: Report
The Karnataka Income Tax Department raided 55-year-old Congress worker Yusuf Sharif's home in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar, on Saturday, a report on Republic World said. Sharif was contesting the Bangalore (urban) seat on a Congress ticket but lost. Had he won, he would have become the richest politician in Karnataka. He had told news agency ANI then that all his businesses were legal. Sharif also has four cases pending against him at various city police stations.
-
Karnataka CM calls for abiding by HC's order after hijab issue resurfaces
After the hijab issue resurfaced in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called for abiding by the High Court order in the matter. Muslim students of University College in Managluru on Thursday visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms. Students of Mangalore University College on Thursday staged a protest on the campus against wearing Hijab in classrooms.
-
Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here
Regular maintenance works are going to affect Namma Metro's operations on the purple line after 9.30 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Sunday. Bengaluru's Namma Metro usually runs from 5.30 am to 11 pm every day. Services are set to resume after 7 am on Sunday on the purple line as per normal schedule. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.
-
Acid attack on college girl in Muzaffarpur, under treatment at AIIMS Patna
A 17-year-old college student was injured in an acid attack in Kudhni locality on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur town during the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The incident occurred around 2am. The incident occurred at a village falling under Fakuli police outpost of Muzaffarpur. The girl's neighbours and relatives rushed her to the primary health centre, Kudhni, who referred her to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur for better treatment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics