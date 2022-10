With heavy rain, Bengaluru to also face power cuts from Oct 20 to 22

Data from Bengaluru's electricity board, the BESCOM, suggested there might be scheduled power outages in some areas of the city from Thursday to Saturday this week as both BESCOM and the KPTCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - will be undertaking some works. Most of these works will be undertaken between 10 am and 4 pm.

October 20, Thursday

BESCOM divisions affected are Ramanagara, HSR Layout, Kengeri, Jalahalli, Peenya Division, Bagalakunte, Dasarahalli, Shetty Halli, Soldevanahalli and Tiptur.

Areas affected are Gomathi and surrounding installations, Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, Kudulu, Jakkasandra, Kaikondanahalli, Somasundarapalya, Hosapalya, Koramanagala, AGBG Layout, Janapriya Heights, Chikkasandra, Acharya College, Bagalagunte, Tumkur Main Road, Pipe Line Road, MEI Layout, Marie Gold, Garison Engineering, Sidedahalli Main Road, R R Layout, Mayasandra, Shettigondanahali, Manichenduru, Shettigondanahalli, Tuyalahalli, Vadavanaghatta, Soravanahalli, Kandagallu, Shyagale, Goniwada, Kodihalli and surrounding of Shyagale Village, Honnur, Basavanalu, Malleshattihalli, Kadajji, Avaragere, Anagodu, Bethur, Putaganalu, Igooru, Chikkanahalli, Rampura, Anekonda, Mahaveera, Ravi, Goshale, Lingadahalli and Stp Avaragere Industry and surrounding area, Avaragere, Mellekatte, Kadajji, Thyavanige, Arehalli, Kariganuru, Kattalgere, Doddagatta, Nalkudure, Navilehal, Kabbala, Chowluru, Chikkachallur, Oblapura, T N Kote, Melukote, Doddchalluru, Doddagollarahatti, Hullikatte, Chowluru Gate, Vishvanatha Pura, Choluru, Allapura, Oblapura, Chikkachallur, Obanahlli, Doddabeeranahalli, Doddachallur

October 21, Friday

BESCOM divisions affected are Ramanagara, Whitefield, Additional East Shivajinagar division and Tiptur.

Areas affected are KIADB 1st Phase Industrial Area, Billekempanahalli, Maruthinagara,beemenahalli, Ningaianadoddi, Rangegowdanadoddi, Lakshmisagara, 66/11 Kv Lines Of Bevoor, Dashawara, Sankalagere, Solar Power Plant, Vishweshwariah Industrial Area, Asraya Layout, Green Domain Layout, Brigade Metropolis Apartments, Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Christ Jayanthi College, Bilishivale, Asha Township, Aishwarya L/o, Maruthi Township, Nagaragiri Township, K Narayanapura Cross, B D S Garden, Kothnoor, Patel Ramaiah L/o, Anjanappa L/o, Csi Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Evergreen L/o, Kanakashree L/o, Geddalahalli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Appt, Heremath L/o, Trinity Fortune, Mycle School, Bhk Industries, Janakiram L/o, Vaddarapalya, Anugraha L/o, Cauvery L/oatma Vidhya Nagar Byrathi Village, Krc, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu L/o, Sangam Encleve, Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra L/o, Thimme Gowda L/o, Richs Garden, Andra Colony, Manjunatha Nagar, Hormavu Bbmp Gos, Agara Grama, Agara Panchayithi, A K R School, New Millenium School, Patalamma Temple Road, Raju L/o, Prakash Garden, Lakkamma L/o, Cristian College Road, Devanayakanahalli, Kadehalli, K Bevinahalli, Dabbeghatta, Hallada Hosahalli, B Pura, Mavinakere, 66/11kv Sub-station Avaragere, Mallekatte, Kadajji, Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Saraswathi Layout, some 11 Kv Feeders of Harappnahalli Station, Hindsghatta, Yalladakere, Arishinagundi, Chigalikatte, Somerehally, Mavinamadu areas and S L R Factory.

October 22, Saturday

BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Jalahalli and Chandapura.

Areas affected are KIADB 1st Phase Industrial Area, R T Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Cholanagar, Outer Ring Road, Kariyappa Layout, Asharam Road, 1st Block Anand Nagar, Gudappa Reddy Layout, Hebbal, Jaymahal 1st Block Nandi Durga, Marappa Garden, J C Nagar, Millers Road, Malleshwaram, Dollars Colony, Nagashettyhalli, New Bel Road, Devinagara, M S R Industrial Estate, Sanjaynagara, IISC L/o, BSNL, ISRO, L G Halli, Koltze Patel B Apartment, Aadhar Building, Chikkamaranahalli, Suryanagar and surrounding area, Chandapura, Hale Chandapura, Neraluru, Keerthi Layout, Muthanalluru and surrounding areas feeding from Chandpura station, Hosakallahalli, Halekallahalli, Balenahalli, Ramajogihalli, Kuradihalli and surrounding areas.