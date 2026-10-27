Alabama’s Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. suspended after arrest as Kalen DeBoer sends clear message on team standards

Alabama suspended defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. following his arrest on Friday, October 23, shortly ahead of the Crimson Tide’s victory over Texas A&M. Alabama suspended defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. following his arrest on Friday. (Instagram @drekirk21)

Court documents cited in an October 26 report by the USA TODAY Network indicate that Kirkpatrick Jr. has been charged with two offenses involving harassing communications and doxing.

The report also highlighted a separate legal matter stemming from an alleged “leaving scene accident” before the current season. Court documents indicate that a traffic citation accused him of unlawfully operating a motor vehicle in Tuscaloosa County.

DeBoer confirms Kirkpatrick’s absence Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed Kirkpatrick Jr.’s status while speaking at the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club on Monday, confirming that the defensive back was no longer part of the program as the team headed into its bye week. “He’s not with us,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer did not disclose specific details about the situation, noting that he was still trying to clarify certain aspects of the case.

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“We have an expectation and standard in our program, and the team rules, and things that go along with that. There’s still some details that I’m trying to understand, but it’s enough to where we know that’s not how we operate," the Alabama coach added.

Second suspension during Alabama career The latest disciplinary action is not Kirkpatrick Jr.’s first suspension at Alabama. He was suspended indefinitely last season after an arrest that led to three counts of reckless endangerment and additional charges of attempting to elude police and speeding.

He missed the final seven games of his sophomore campaign in 2025 after being arrested on campus in November.

He is due to appear in court on November 18 over the traffic-related incident.

Kirkpatrick Jr’s Alabama career stats Despite the off-field setbacks, Kirkpatrick had featured in Alabama’s secondary during the opening seven games of the current season. He recorded five tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble during that stretch.

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The son of former Alabama All-American cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., the younger Kirkpatrick has played in 28 games over more than two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He has recorded 17 tackles, defended two passes and forced two fumbles during his college career.