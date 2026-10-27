Chad Lowe and Kim Painter hold memorial for daughter Fiona as family helps them cope with death

Actor Chad Lowe and his wife, producer Kim Painter, have been coping with the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona. One month after the tragedy, the couple held a private memorial for Fiona with their family, PEOPLE reported. Chad Lowe and Kim Painter.

Sources told the outlet that Chad Lowe and Kim Painter organized the memorial service over the weekend, nearly a month after her September 29 death. It was attended only by family members and friends.

Fiona's death was announced by the family in a statement on September 29. The family had not revealed the cause of death. On October 1, it was confirmed by the coroner's office that Fiona took her own life.

Family Helping Couple Cope With Death The sources told the outlet that the other family members are helping Chad Lowe and Kim Painter to cope with the death of Fiona. Chad's older brother Rob has been helping the couple to cope with the loss. The family members have "rallied around Chad and Kim,” the source told the outlet.

“Everyone’s heartbroken,” the person said, adding, “They already went through so much with losing their home last year. Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can.”

The outlet had reported earlier this month that Chad and their children had attended the October 10 wedding of Rob Lowe's son, Matthew. The family felt "it was important for their family to have some moments of joy and be surrounded by those who love them, and loved Fiona, most,” per the report.

Fiona's death: What we know Fiona was Chad Lowe and Kim Painter's second child, born on November 16, 2012. She had two sisters, the eldest Mabel Painter, 17, and the youngest Nixie Barbara, 10.

Fiona was pronounced dead at a hospital in the Los Angeles area at 1:14am on September 29. A day later, it was ruled a suicide and no further details were revealed.

The family described 13-year-old Fiona as the "light of our lives," and as someone who was "smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the statement said. “Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

Separately, a source close to the family had confirmed to PEOPLE that she "had an artistic soul" and "loved to dance."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 in the US for free, confidential support. In an immediate emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.