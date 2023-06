Power cuts scheduled in Bengaluru this week; Check full list of affected areas

Several areas in Bengaluru including Jayanagar and BDA complex might witness power outages on Wednesday and Thursday this week, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) - the sole distributor of electricity in the southern state - will be carrying out some maintenance works, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The KTPCL will be carrying out some maintenance works in Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

June 7, Wednesday

Areas fed from 66/11 KV sub-stations Addagal, Rayalapadu, Gownipalli, C S Pura, Nagavalli, Srivara, R M Halli, Kodihalli, Doddapete, Manjunath nagar, Kalkere, Eralgere, Karadagere, Ariyur, Lakkenhalli, Chintamani, Shettimadamanagala, Talagawra, Cheemangala, Y Hunasenahalli, Bommepalli cross, Yenigadale, Shidlagatta, Melur, Jangamakote, Nandhiganahalli, G. Kodihalli, Srinivasapura, Iragampalli, Burudugunte, M. Gollahallli, Tadigol Cross, Lakshmipura, Addgal, Somayajalahalli, Gownipalli, Rayalpadu, Ganjigunte, Pallicherlu, Dibburahalli and Sadali substations. Solar IPPs at Pallicherlu, Somayajalagalli and Iragampalli. 220 KV stations at Honnali, Hosadurga, Benkikere, Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi and Nandihalli. All 11 KV feeders of Handanakere and Huliyaru. Mathighatta, Ammanahalli, Yennegere, Kamalapura, Kaimara, Uppinakatte, Malligere, Hosuru, Kenglapura, Soralamavu, Koragere, Kenkere, Yelnaadu, Singapura, Chikkabidare, Nandihalli, Lingappanahalli, Matihalli, Kallahalli, Seegebaagi, Keshavapura, Hosalli, Somajjanapalya and Borakanaalu.

June 8, Thursday

Banagirinagar, Jayanagar 7th block, BSK 2nd stage, BDA Complex, Channamanakere Achhakatu, Saroja Complex, Rajivnagar, Padmanabhanagar, Yarab nagar, TATA Silkfarm, Shastrinagar, S9 Subdivision premises, 9th Main Bata showroom, Siddapura, Sigonahalli, Kadashettyhalli, Yadvani, Madappanhalli, Ujjani, Nidasle, Bandihalli, Hulibele, Karirayanadodi, Kunur, Tigalara Hosahalli, Terinadoddi, Bekuppe, Chowkasandra, Jogmarnahosahalli, Gollaradoddi, Nidegal Colony, Bettegowdanadoddi, Siddegowdanadoddi and Madappanadoddi.