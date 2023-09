Power interruptions likely in Bengaluru this week: Check areas, timings, other details here

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power interruptions this week, as power supply companies has undertaken several projects, according to data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website. Many areas are expected to be affected today, tomorrow and day after. Bengaluru observes these power cuts often in the midst of several ongoing projects. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)(AP)

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

September 12, Tuesday:

Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Smk Nagara, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, Yaravanagathihalli, Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, J. G. Hally, Obalapura, Pilaly, Surappanahatty, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappana Hatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli 8th & 9th Main, Hampi Nagar, Rpc L/o, Nethaji L/o, Attiguppe, Kamalanagar 3rd, 4th, 5th And 6th Cross Thimmaiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Indiranagar, Part Of Manjunathanagar And Part Of Judges Colony.

September 13, Wednesday:

Bathi Industries, Guddada Camp, Church Camp, Hale Bathi, Doddabathi Village Limit, Hale Chikkanahalli, Hosa Chikkanahalli, Obbajihalli, Hosa Kadalebalu, Hale Kadalebalu, Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, J. G. Hally, Obalapura, Pilaly, Surappanahatty, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Borasandra, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappana Hatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli Pipeline And Vijayanagar.

September 14, Thursday:

Basapura, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K. T. N. Hally, Pilali, Ranganathapura, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappana Hatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli, 1st N Block, 6th, 7th, 8th Cross Rajajinagar, 19th Main Road, 1st N Block, Rajajinagar 8th & 9th Main, Hampi Nagar, Rpc L/o, Nethaji L/o And Attiguppe.