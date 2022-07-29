Praveen Nettaru's murder: Time for encounter killing, says Karnataka minister
Amid outrage over the murder of a BJP youth wing leader, the Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday favoured "encounter" killings of perpetrators of such incidents and said the State government is ready for it.
“Without giving any opportunity, merciless action will be taken. We are ready for encounter (killings). We have already communicated to our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the State government,” Narayan, who holds the higher education, skill development, IT-BT portfolio, told reporters.
The Minister was responding to a query on the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district-level office-bearer Praveen Nettar’s murder in his village Nettaru in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday when he was heading home after closing his shop. Narayan said, “Some instigators are testing our patience.
Hence, our government and the Chief minister have given a clear message. In the coming days, we will make arrangements that the criminals should tremble to even think or dream of committing such murders.” “Time has come for encounter (killings). Our government will take stringent action.
We will not give any chance for such activities by forming special squads. We will initiate measures to save innocent people,” the Minister said. No one should suffer the way the BJYM activist’s family is suffering.
Motorcycle-borne assailants hacked Nettar to death leading to tension in the district and public outrage. Police have held three suspects in connection with the case. Two of them have been identified as Mohammed Zakir and Shafiq.
Following the outcry, Chief Minister Bommai said today that the State government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency. Two days after Nettar’s death, another youth Mohammed Fazil was hacked to death on Thursday by unknown assailants at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. Investigations into the matter is on, the police said.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
-
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
-
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics