Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday inaugurated the Putani express, a toy train that is known for giving kids joy rides in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park. The Putani Express began the operations after almost four years as the services were halted in the year 2019. Putani Express: CM Bommai flags off the toy train service in Bengaluru

The toy train was restored by Bengaluru Smart City Limited, and kids were spotted taking their first ride after inauguration on Saturday. A post in the official Twitter handle of BSCL read, “C M Sri Basavaraja Bommai inaugurated the renewed #BalaBhavan renovated by #BLRsmartcity under the Dept of Women and Child Development & #SmartCityProject. BenSCL MD Shri K Srinivas was present on the occasion.”

The word ‘Putani’ which means ‘small’ in Kannada refers to the size of the bogies which are known for giving rides, especially to the kids. The train was popular among the tourists who visit Cubbon Park and taking a ride in it was also one of the favorite weekend activities for Bengaluru kids. However, in 2019, the services were halted as damage was observed on the track and the rides were declared dangerous. The Putani express was first inaugurated in 1968 by Shakuntala Hegde, the wife of then minister Ramakrishna Hegde.

The Putani express consists of five air carriages with a colorful engine and this is expected to be new attraction to the tourists of Karnataka’s capital.