Rivers in spate as heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karnataka: Officials
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said.
At least 100,000 cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district.
The Tungabhadra dam with a storage capacity of 1,633 ft already has water level reaching 1,631 ft.
To maintain the balance, one lakh cusecs of water was released, which has created a flood scare among the people living in the lower riparian of Tungabhadra dam.
Officials have sounded an alert for the locals in the areas located near the course of the river.
Of the 33 floodgates, 30 were opened on Sunday, following which many heritage sites of Vijayanagara dynasty in Hampi have submerged.
Water resources department officials said Bhadravati, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Krishna, Cauvery, Kabini, Hemavathi, Supa and Varahi, and their subsidiary rivers are in spate.
The rivers in coastal Karnataka too are swollen and a majority of the dams built on these rivers are to the brim.
According to the meteorology department, a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts has resulted into a depression.
Heavy rainfall was reported in Castle Rock, Siddapur, Udupi, Murnadu in Kodagu; Nilkund ARG in the Uttara Kannada district; Kota in Udupi district, Mangaluru Airport, Somwarpet in Kodagu district; Panambur, Dharmasthala and Belthangadi in Dakshina Kannada; Honavar in Uttara Kannada; Puttur and Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada; Kalasa, Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru and Koppa in Chikkamagaluru, Hunchadakatte in Shivamogga.
“Heavy rain likely to occur at a few places with isolated very heavy falls over all the districts of coastal Karnataka and heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts of south interior Karnataka,” the department said in its forecast.
The department said heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places over Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Yadgir, Bagalkote, districts of north interior Karnataka and over Hassan and Shivamogga districts of south interior Karnataka.
Meanwhile, residents of Kodlu village in Shivamogga district had to wade through chest-deep water of a stream to carry the dead to the crematorium that was on the other side, officials said on Sunday.
According to the officials, an octogenarian died on Saturday due to age-related ailment in Kodlu and the challenge before the family and relatives was crossing the stream flowing in the village. The rivulet was in spate due to the torrential rains over the past few days.
The family and the kin had no option but to carry the body on their shoulders and wade through the waters to reach the crematorium.
The villagers told reporters that they face this problem during the rainy season.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) last Thursday warned of extremely heavy rain across Karnataka especially over the South Interior region for the next three days.
Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert for Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Haveri and Dharwad districts for Saturday and a yellow warning for other districts of north interior Karnataka.
Yellow warning for Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir on Sunday and Monday.
In south interior Karnataka, a yellow warning for Davangere and no warning for the remaining districts till August 10.
