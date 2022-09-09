Row after saffron flag hoisted atop Ashoka Emblem in Shivamogga
Shivamogga SP BM Lakshmi Prasad said, “The flag marches were carried out in several parts of the district on Thursday and Friday ahead of the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) by the Hindu Mahasabha.”
A controversy erupted after a video of a saffron flag on top of the Ashoka Emblem in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, about 350 km from Bengaluru, surfaced on social media, attracting sharp reactions from activists in the communally-sensitive region.The police, however, denied any such incident despite the video evidence.
The flag was allegedly hoisted as a part of the Ganesha Chaturthi processions carried out in the district on Friday.
During the procession, pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Nathuram Godse and Harsha Jingade (known as Harsha Hindu) among others were also paraded, people aware of the developments said.
“The procession is going on peacefully and no such incident was reported,” a local police officer said. However, the residents said that the saffron flag was hoisted on top of the Ashoka symbol (pillar) in the circle outside Doddapete police station. “The police removed the saffron flag and no case was filed,” people aware of the developments said.
The was led by the Hindu Mahasabha and the outfit had secured permission for the celebrations in the district, said persons in the know of development.
“For the Ganesh Visarjan by Hindu Mahasabha in Shivamogga, two additional SP rank officials, 16 DySPs, 38 inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors, a total of 2000 civil personnel and another 1000 personnel have been deployed,” he said. “A rapid action force for riot control has also been deployed,” he said.
Members of the Hindu Mahasabha could not be reached for comment as the procession is still ongoing and will continue till the early hours on Saturday.
Delhi air pollution: Rai writes to Centre, seeks time to prepare joint action plan
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking time to hold a meeting to discuss a joint action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Rai, in his letter, said the Delhi government wanted to work with the Centre for the preparation and implementation of a meaningful action plan which can save the residents of the national capital from the danger of air pollution during the winter.
UPPCL to hold Samadhan Saptah from Sept 12 to 19
The UP Power Corporation Ltd will organise 'Samadhan Saptah' (solution week) at all the 33/11 kv substations or the nearby billing centres in the state from September 12 to 19 from 8 am to 8 pm every day to redress consumers' complaints. Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that energy minister AK Sharma had issued directions in this regard to the UPPCL.
Chargesheet filed in June 10 Atala violence
The Khuldabad police on Thursday filed chargesheet against 106 accused for allegedly being involved in violence and arson at Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had erupted over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The Khuldabad police had lodged FIR against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified miscreants in connection with the violence. Among them, 31 are still at large.
17-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor of building in Jhansi
In a tragic incident, 17-year-old son of a senior state GST official died after allegedly falling off eighth floor of a building in which his family was living, in Jhansi on Friday. The boy's family stayed on the fourth floor. His parents were in New Delhi to attend a family function when the incident took place. Police said the incident looked like a case of suicide but further probe was being conducted.
7-yr-old boy sustains 40% burns after teacher throws hot water
A Class 2 student suffered 40% burns after his teacher threw hot water on him for relieving himself in the school uniform at Santekallur village in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place last Friday at a primary school run by a body called Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe but came to the fore recently. The 7-year-old student has been admitted to Lingasaguru taluk hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.
