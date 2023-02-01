Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Scandal-hit BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi holds long meeting with CM Bommai

Scandal-hit BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi holds long meeting with CM Bommai

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 09:56 AM IST

A day after accusing Congress state president D K Shivakumar of being involved in a conspiracy behind the sex scandal that led to his resignation as minister in 2021, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday held a lengthy discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, sources said.

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Jarkiholi had on Monday demanded that the sex scandal case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation as a "big racket" is involved in which politicians and bureaucrats are honey trapped and blackmailed.

Calling for the arrest of the young woman in the case and her accomplices including two people from Mandya, the BJP MLA had charged that Shivakumar was behind the scandal.

"Today, Ramesh Jarkiholi had a long meeting with the Chief Minister. He met him at his residence for 10 minutes, then travelled with him in the flight till Hubballi," sources close to the Chief Minister told PTI.

The sources also said the meeting revolved mainly around the sex scandal and the alleged role of Shivakumar and a few others from Belagavi district. Jarkiholi had insisted that the case should be handed over to the CBI for thorough investigation.

It was not clear whether the Chief Minister heeded to the demand. In a press conference on Monday, Jarkiholi had claimed that there are at least 120 sleaze video clippings available involving various officers and politicians who are being blackmailed. He said the issue is very serious and the government should get it investigated by the premier investigation agency.

