Security beefed up at Coastal Karnataka ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

As Ayodhya is gearing up for the consecration (Pran Pratistha) of Ram Lalla Idol, security is beefed up at Karnataka’s Udupi, Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada regions. Karnataka police department has deployed extra police force in communally sensitive areas to avoid possible clashes between groups. Security beefed up at Coastal Karnataka ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (Pic for representation)

Also Read - Special poojas and live screenings: Bengaluru decked up for Pran-Pratistha event in Ayodhya

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to a report in Deccan Herald, three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 police inspectors and 781 police personnel have been deployed at various regions of coastal Karnataka. The patrolling vehicles will continuously monitor all sensitive areas and miscreants are warned of strict actions if they raise any issues.

Mangaluru police also said that no permission will be given to any group to conduct a rally in the city. The banners and hoardings installed across Mangaluru will be monitored to ensure they do not instigate any violence or display communally insensitive statements.

The bars and wine shops will be shut across Udupi and Dakshina Kannada regions till midnight of Monday. Many temples in the region have already started Pooja ceremonies and live streaming will also be done for people.

However, government offices, schools, and colleges will function as usual as the state government has not declared any holiday today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the Pran-Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol in the temple’s sanctorum. The final leg of the consecration ceremony will start at 12.20pm today and end by around 1pm. The 51-inch stone idol by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka has been enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.