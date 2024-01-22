close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Security beefed up at Coastal Karnataka ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Security beefed up at Coastal Karnataka ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2024 10:51 AM IST

Mangaluru police also said that no permission will be given to any group to conduct a rally in the city.

As Ayodhya is gearing up for the consecration (Pran Pratistha) of Ram Lalla Idol, security is beefed up at Karnataka’s Udupi, Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada regions. Karnataka police department has deployed extra police force in communally sensitive areas to avoid possible clashes between groups.

Security beefed up at Coastal Karnataka ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (Pic for representation)
Security beefed up at Coastal Karnataka ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration (Pic for representation)

Also Read - Special poojas and live screenings: Bengaluru decked up for Pran-Pratistha event in Ayodhya

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to a report in Deccan Herald, three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 police inspectors and 781 police personnel have been deployed at various regions of coastal Karnataka. The patrolling vehicles will continuously monitor all sensitive areas and miscreants are warned of strict actions if they raise any issues.

Mangaluru police also said that no permission will be given to any group to conduct a rally in the city. The banners and hoardings installed across Mangaluru will be monitored to ensure they do not instigate any violence or display communally insensitive statements.

The bars and wine shops will be shut across Udupi and Dakshina Kannada regions till midnight of Monday. Many temples in the region have already started Pooja ceremonies and live streaming will also be done for people.

However, government offices, schools, and colleges will function as usual as the state government has not declared any holiday today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the Pran-Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol in the temple’s sanctorum. The final leg of the consecration ceremony will start at 12.20pm today and end by around 1pm. The 51-inch stone idol by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Karnataka has been enthroned at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On