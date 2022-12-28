Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Senior Congress legislator R V Deshpande awarded best MLA in Karnataka

Senior Congress legislator R V Deshpande awarded best MLA in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri bestowed the award on the eight-time Congress MLA from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada.

Senior Congress legislator R V Deshpande awarded best MLA in Karnataka(Twitter)
Senior Congress legislator R V Deshpande awarded best MLA in Karnataka(Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Veteran Congress MLA and former Karnataka minister Raghunath Vishwanath Deshpande on Wednesday won the Best MLA Legislator Award.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri bestowed the award on the eight-time Congress MLA from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada.

The former Congress state president had also served as minister in various governments. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah hailed him as a person who always worked for bringing more investment to the state and welfare of the people of Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshpande rued that there was "deterioration" in politics.

"Deterioration in politics is so much that the politicians are scared of introducing themselves. People don't have a good opinion about the politicians," the veteran leader said.

Deshpande appealed to the politicians to gain more knowledge to take part in constructive discussions.

He thanked God, the Congress party, his parents and the people of the state who reposed faith in him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out