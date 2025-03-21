‘Should be inquired thoroughly’: Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai on honey trap controversy

Reacting to the allegations of the honey trap attempt made by a Congress MLA, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the case should be inquired thoroughly. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

"Each and every case should be inquired thoroughly and whoever behind this should be booked and put behind bars and once and for all the whole thing should be cleanse," Bommai told reporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka President BY Vijayendra demanded that the Karnataka government hand over the alleged honey trap attempt case either to the CBI or a sitting High Court judge.

The BJP leader said that it is the responsibility of the CM to take this matter seriously and order a thorough investigation.

"It was an issue of honey trapping raised by none other than the senior Congress MLAs and a cabinet minister who raised the issue on the floor of the house yesterday and demanded an enquiry into the honey trapping. The home minister declared yesterday that they will probe into this matter, but later in the evening Home Minister G. Parameshwara said he didn't receive any official information regarding honey trapping. This means that Congress is trying to cover up the issue. It is the responsibility of the CM to take this matter seriously and order a thorough investigation," the BJP leader said addressing reporters.

Earlier today, chaos prevailed in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday after the revelation of Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleging a honey trap attempt was made on him.

BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's a biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda."

Speaking in the house, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey Trap.

The BJP leaders were demanding a judicial inquiry, but CM Siddaramiah said that G Parmeshwara had already responded to the allegations made by KN Rajanna, and has set up an enquiry.