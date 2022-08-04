Siddaramaiah b’day bash leads to traffic snarls in Davanagere
Karnataka’s Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic as long as 6 kilometres on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday with lakhs of supporters coming on the streets.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join the celebration. Around 6 lakh people are expected to be present on the event. People are coming with their cars and other vehicles, resulting into a long traffic.
Pune-Bengaluru National Highway passes through Davanagere district and due to this long jam on the highway, daily commuters and other vehicle drivers are facing problems.
Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and representative of the Indian National Congress party in the state of Karnataka. He took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on May 13, 2013. He held the office as the state’s 22nd Chief Minister from 2013-18. He led the party to victory by achieving an absolute majority in the 2013 Legislative Assembly election. Earlier, as a Janata Dal (Secular) leader, he was deputy chief minister of Karnataka on two occasions.
He was a part of the Janata Dal and Janata Party for a brief period of time but later joined back Congress after it formed a coalition government with JDS.
