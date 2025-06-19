Swedish firm Epiroc to invest 1500 crore in Karnataka by 2030, boosting R&D efforts: MB Patil

Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil said on Wednesday Sweden’s Epiroc will invest ₹500 crore in the state in 2025 and an additional ₹1,000 crore by 2030. Epiroc has over 500 employees in Bengaluru, contributing to 25 per cent of the company's global R&D output.

According to Patil, Epiroc's decision was one of the key outcomes of Karnataka's roadshow in Sweden, which aims to reinforce the state's position as a hub for advanced manufacturing, innovation, and research.

The roadshow will conclude on June 21. In a press release issued by Invest Karnataka, it was also noted that discussions were held with global majors Tetra Pak and SAAB to explore long-term collaboration and expansion in the state. Food processing and packaging leader Tetra Pak, said the press release, will explore collaborative avenues in sustainability, innovation, and manufacturing.

In a meeting with Christian Hedelin, Chief Strategy Officer of SAAB, the company revealed its plan to bring its product leadership team to Bengaluru, added the press release.

The official delegation from Karnataka included Selvakumar S, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries.