Tejasvi Surya kicks off fitness training for Bengaluru South seniors, promoting active aging

Sharing a video of the session on X (formerly Twitter), Surya highlighted the importance of muscle strength in maintaining independence and mobility as people age. “As people age, walking alone isn’t sufficient. Muscle mass naturally declines, making everyday movements harder and increasing the risk of falls. These sessions help build muscle strength, key to staying active and independent,” he said.

The initiative will soon be expanded to other parks across Bengaluru South, encouraging more citizens to embrace fitness as a lifestyle and age with strength and confidence.

The launch has received a mixed response online. Supporters praised it as a preventive healthcare measure, noting its potential to reduce the burden on the healthcare system. “This is the sort of preventive care which is the need of the hour for senior citizens. Worth emulating all over the country,” one user commented. Others called it a model initiative for the nation’s aging population, with one noting, “The nation should age gracefully and strongly. I will follow this with my parents.”

However, some users questioned the MP’s focus, with criticisms regarding infrastructure issues in Bengaluru South, including road conditions and metro expansion. A few residents welcomed the initiative but emphasized that more systemic civic improvements are needed alongside such programmes.

Tejasvi Surya’s office has indicated that interested participants can register for upcoming sessions, which will cover strength training, physiotherapy, and nutrition guidance for senior citizens across the constituency.

