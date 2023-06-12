To encourage employees to use the public transport, the Bagmane Solarium City in Bengaluru’s Kundanahalli launched a feeder bus service to Seetaramapalya metro station on KR Puram – Whitefield metro line. This is expected to bring ease to the commute of hundreds of employees working in various companies at the tech park. This Bengaluru's tech park launches feeder bus service to metro for techies(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar clarifies on upcoming new metro lines in Bengaluru. Details

The feeder bus is said to be available with a time frequency of 10 minutes during the peak hours. As Kundanahalli – Whitefield Road is known for its traffic issues, the feeder bus service is expected to give a push for the public transport usage, especially by techies. The newly appointed Bengaluru police Commissioner tweeted, “This will be a good initiative to ease congestion especially in IT corridor.” Earlier, the Bagmane tech park in CV Raman Nagar had launched the feeder bus service to Baiyappanahalli metro station, which turned out to be a success as most of the feeder buses saw full occupancy. The newly started service is also expected to receive same kind of response.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Karnataka government has already directed the officials to speed up the metro construction on Outer Ring Road. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar also announced that six new metro lines will be inaugurated by 2026, out of which four will be ready by November this year. The much-anticipated Baiyappanahalli- KR Puram metro line will be inaugurated by July, said DK Shivakumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON