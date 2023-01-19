This former Indian cricketer requests for an US consulate in Bengaluru

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Joshi took to social media and requested for the United States consulate in Bengaluru for the benefit of people who travel to the US for various reasons. As many people from the state travel to different cities for visa related works, the former cricketer said it would be comfortable to have a consulate in Karnataka’s capital.

Sunil Joshi took to Twitter and wrote, “Bengaluru & karnataka citizens for sure need a US embassy in Namma Bengaluru given the current situation and demand requirements of all IT giants and for all students who travel for their higher education & Universities.” Joshi also tagged PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and even Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. The nearest US Consulates to Bengaluru are located at Chennai and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, after 8 months of break, the direct flight to USA’s San Francisco from Bengaluru had begun in December. Air India announced that they will be running three direct flight services a week between Bengaluru and San Francisco. The direct flight services between Bengaluru and San Francisco were halted around 8 months ago due to Covid restrictions and less demand. The direct flight will cover the distance of 14,000 kilometers and the airlines will operate Boeing 777-200 LR aircrafts with the seating capacity of 238 people. These flight services are also the longest flights of Air India, with roughly 16-hour travel time between the two cities

