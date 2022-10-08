This MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysuru draws hilarious reactions. Here's why

On Friday, a Twitter user, Mufaddal Vohra, shared a picture of the wax statue of MS Dhoni at a museum in Karnataka’s Mysuru. The post has garnered over 8,000 likes and hundreds of reactions. People couldnt stop laughing at the statue. The reason: The statue doesn't quite look like Dhoni, with many pointing out that it's a bad VFX version of the former India skipper. The wax statue is from Chamundeshwari celebrity wax museum at Mysuru.

A user wrote, “Honestly, it doesn't even look like Dhoni's doppelganger's doppelganger.(Sic)”. Another Twitter user said, “The artist should be awarded. Mixture of Ranbir Kapoor & MS Dhoni. The guy in red Shirt is young Dhoni(Sic)”

MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022

Renowned cricket writer Jarrod Kimber wrote, “That's a big no from me" and another Twitter handle compared it with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Adi Purush teaser. "The artist who made this statue is the same who created VFX for Adipurush", said the user on a lighter note.

That?s a big no from me — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 7, 2022

The artist who made this statue is the same who created VFX for Adipurush — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 7, 2022

The Chamundeshwari celebrity wax museum has statues of personalities like Narendra Modi, M Visvesvaraya, Saina Nehwal, The Great Khali, Lionel Messi, Mother Teresa, Rajinikanth and other popular personalities across the globe. The museum was set after getting inspiration from Madame Tussauds in London.

