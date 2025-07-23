Three Bengaluru students booked for abetment after Reva University student dies by suicide

Bengaluru police have registered a case against three students of Reva University in connection with the alleged online harassment of their classmate, Arun C, who died by suicide earlier this month, reported The Indian Express. The incident has sparked outrage among student organisations, who have termed it a ragging-related death and are demanding a fair probe and accountability from the college administration. Three students arrested after their classmate allegedly died by suicide. (Pixabay/representational)

Also Read - Karnataka Police bans sirens during VIP movements to curb noise pollution and enhance security

According to the report, the accused, identified as Chiranth, Vikas Gowda, and Ameen, all in their early 20s, have been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide). Police launched the investigation after Arun’s parents filed a formal complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police station on July 21, ten days after his death.

Arun, 22, was a final-year architectural engineering student and hailed from Karnataka’s Hassan district. The son of daily wage labourers, he had completed his eighth-semester exams and was known for his talent in on-the-spot sketching. He was residing in Teachers’ Colony, Dasanapura in North Bengaluru at the time of his death.

Also Read - Bengaluru civic body floats ₹2.88-cr tender to provide daily meals to 4K street dogs in the city

Though Arun died by suicide around 1 pm on July 11, the alleged harassment only came to light later when his parents approached the police, following revelations from two of his close friends. As per the FIR, Arun had been subjected to constant humiliation on a class WhatsApp group. The accused reportedly posted demeaning messages targeting him over the past year, which, according to his friends, deeply affected his mental health.

Student organization demands justice

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has condemned the incident and called for an impartial investigation. In a statement, the group said that the role of the college management must also be scrutinised. They have demanded strict action against those responsible, both on campus and off it.