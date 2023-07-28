‘Time to move back to US’: Founder of Bengaluru firm after facing registration troubles

The founder of a Bengaluru-based company, Brij Singh, on Thursday shared his ordeal trying to register his company in India and said that it is time for him to move back to the United States. Bengaluru, dubbed a start-up hub, witnesses similar discussions on funding and setting up of companies often.

He shared his experience on social media, writing, “Love Bangalore / India, but I have learnt more in last 3 days in Bay Area than I could in a month back home. Spent 2 months just to try to register a co in India & it’s still not done. Problem - solution feedback loop from potential customers, Investors & even fellow founders is at a different level. Time may be coming for me to move back to the US. And I say this with a heavy heart.”

Bengaluru, dubbed a start-up hub, witnesses similar discussions on funding and setting up of companies often. Singh's tweet garnered over 5,78,000 views and 1,300 likes. Several internet users empathised with the situation, with a netizen writing, “If you make it to LA, let me buy you a drink, paaji.”

READ | Bengaluru-based CEO shares ordeal on evicting rogue tenant, warns netizens to avoid this real estate trap

However, some urged him to try harder, with a user writing, “Come now Brij. That’s is a low bar to give up on a market and its builders. Everything is tough here and yet people are building. That is sort of the point.”

To this, Singh replied, “Umm not giving up on anything. Just stating the facts. There are lot of advantages in building from India for the world as well. One must learn to leverage whatever opportunities they can to execute and compete in a global market. That is the reality.”

READ | Mumbai CEO charged ₹100 for 500 meter auto ride in Bengaluru, Twitterati responds

“Why would it take 2 months? I formed my LLP in a week. You have an issue of bad CA. Quite frankly you can register a company yourself and don't even need a CA. Takes a couple of days max,” read another reply.