The trail run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad began on Monday morning, ahead of its launch. On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch this super-fast train service in Karnataka. Trail run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi Dharwad begins

According to South Western Railways, the new eight car Vande Bharat Express left at 5.45 am from Bengaluru’s Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station and it will reach Dharwad station at 12. 45 pm for a trail run. In return, the train will start at Dharwad station at 1.15 pm and it will reach KSR station by 8.10 pm. This is the second Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka. The brand new eight car Vande Bharat Express train set had reached Bengaluru’s KSR station from Chennai’s Integrated Coach Factory on Thursday.

The Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad will be operated on all days, except Tuesdays. The train service will begin from Yeswantpur railway station in Bengaluru and it will stop only at Davangere in the route. The travel time between Bengaluru and Hubballi -Dharwad in Vande Bharat train is said to be roughly seven hours, which otherwise takes nine to ten hours in other trains.

The Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru train which was launched in November last year by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first Vande Bharat Express for southern India.