Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Two arrested for strewing nails on road leading to Datta Peetha in Karnataka

Two arrested for strewing nails on road leading to Datta Peetha in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:31 AM IST

Two people have been arrested for allegedly strewing nails on the road leading to Datta Peetha during the recently held Datta Jayanti here with an aim to create trouble for pilgrims, police said on Friday.

The police registered a case on their own and started investigation.
The police registered a case on their own and started investigation.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Two people have been arrested for allegedly strewing nails on the road leading to Datta Peetha during the recently held Datta Jayanti here with an aim to create trouble for pilgrims, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Shahbaz (29) and Wahid Hussain (21), both residents of Dubai Nagar in the district headquarters town of Chikkamagaluru.

According to Chikkamagaluru District Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, people had complained that there were lots of small nails strewn on the road for three kilometres from Kaimara check-post to Datta Peetha during the festival held between December 6 and 8.

READ | 3 arrested for killing 73-year-old man who allegedly raped 16-yr-old cousin: Cop

The police registered a case on their own and started investigation, the officer said and added that Shahbaz and Hussain from Chikkamagaluru were arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, the duo revealed that they saw people celebrating the festival in a grand way by putting out posters and banners, Prashanth said.

READ | Karnataka jeweler, 26, killed by father, say cops

"Since people were celebrating Datta Jayanti in a grand manner, they (accused) thought this should not happen. They decided to strew nails which will puncture the tyres of vehicles and disrupt vehicular movement. They wanted vehicles to stop and the pilgrims to suffer," she explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime karnataka bengaluru + 1 more
crime karnataka bengaluru

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out