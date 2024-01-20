close_game
Two labourers killed as building collapses in Karnataka

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Jan 20, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Two labourers died and 13 others injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Anekal’s Vaderahalli village on Friday

Two labourers died and 13 others injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Anekal's Vaderahalli village on Friday. Police said, the incident occurred during the construction of a portico on the second flood of St Agnes School.

The incident occurred during the construction of a portico on the second flood of St Agnes School. (ANI)
The incident occurred during the construction of a portico on the second flood of St Agnes School. (ANI)

After receiving the information of the collapse, police teams, ambulances, and fire tenders reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

“All the debris was soon cleared. At least 13 labourers were injured and were rushed to Anekal government hospital,” said Mallikarjun Baladandi, superintendent of police (SP) of Bengaluru (rural).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the labourers were working on the centering on the roof when a section of the building collapsed, causing them and the structure to fall.

“The two labourers who died were standing under the moulding framework and conducting its inspection when it collapsed. Most of the injured were on top of the framework, and the majority suffered only minor injuries,” said a cop from Anekal police station.

Anekal’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Mohan Kumar, identified the deceased as Milan Vishwas (43), and Saidu Mondal (40).

Investigation is underway to know the exact cause of the collapse. Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against the contractor under Section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

