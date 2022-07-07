Vastu exponent’s last rites performed, police probe on

A day after the brutal murder of Vaastu exponent Chandrashekar Guruji by two former employees in Hubballi, about 450km from Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwada police said on Wednesday that the probe is on in the matter to see if there was any conspiracy behind the crime.

The police have so far arrested two persons — Mahantesh and Manjunath — in connection with the murder but are continuing with the investigations to get more details on the motive behind the crime.

“The investigation is on in the matter. The autopsy was done and the body handed over to the family. Guruji’s final rites were performed this afternoon,” said a senior police official from the district, wishing not to be named.

The official said that the post-mortem report has details about the number of injuries on the body, however, the report has not been shared with the police top brass as of now.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended the last rites of Chandrashekar Guruji on Wednesday in Hubballi as his family stood grieving.

“Guruji was a chaluva mandi (good person). All those who he helped getting jobs are here today,” said a woman who attended the funeral.

“Since 2012, I have been part of Sarala Vaastu. He never treated us like he was the managing director but saw us as his children. It has been two years since I left because of my maternity leave. I got to know about his death via TV and was shocked. I could not believe it,” Sunita Hiremath, a former manager and team leader with Chandrashekar Guruji’s organisation, said. According to the company founded by the late Vastu exponent, Sarala Vastu refers to a ‘unique and scientific Vastu solution based on the matching of an individual’s directions with the directions of house and workplace.

Chandrashekar Guruji had founded CG Parivar, a private limited company in 2002. The firm used to provide solutions for Vaastu and other changes one can make to lead a better life.

The Vaastu exponent was murdered in the lobby of The President Hotel in the city. He was stabbed multiple times by two persons who are now in police custody.

“They were former employees who had left (his firm )about four years ago. The truth will come out in the investigation,” Karnataka’s minister for home affairs Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.

He said that the police at Ramaduraga were quick to apprehend the suspects who were about to flee to neighbouring Maharashtra. Jnanendra said that he will be announce awards for the police who apprehended the accused within two hours of the crime.

He also said that there were security lapses in such a big and reputed hotel where such dangerous weapons were allowed inside the premises. He said that the home department will also look into these lapses.