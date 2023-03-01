Karnataka’s former chief minister and Janata Dal(Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy announced that 2028 assembly polls will be his last elections to contest. But the senior Karnataka leader also clarified that he would continue to do politics for the people of Karnataka. “Will quit assembly polls after 2028, but..”: HD Kumaraswamy

Speaking at an event in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy said, “After 2028 assembly elections, I will not contest in the polls. I need to take some rest but that doesn’t mean I will be away from politics. I will continue to work for the people of Karnataka and its development.” It is now speculated that the 63-year-old leader might test his luck in national politics, but nothing has been confirmed by him. Kumaraswamy’s father, HD Devegowda served as the prime minister of the country in 1996.

In upcoming assembly elections, JDS has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy and the third generation JDS leader from Ramanagara constituency. Nikhil earlier contested as an MP from Mandya and lost against the independent candidate and actress Sumalatha. Kumaraswamy’s wife HD Anita has been serving as an MLA of Ramanagara and she has vacated the seat for Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

In 2018, JDS won 37 MLA seats in Karnataka and HD Kumaraswamy became the chief minister of the state after a post poll alliance with the Congress which won 78 seats. BJP remained as the single largest party by winning 104 seats. The assembly elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in April or May.