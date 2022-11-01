Woman booked for throwing baby into well in Karnataka's Mangaluru

In a shocking incident, a woman from Kootkunja village in Sullia taluk allegedly threw her 10-day-old baby boy into a well, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Pavithra, who was suffering from post-natal depression.

Subrahmanya police in Dakshina Kannada district have booked the woman, in her twenties, on the charge of killing her baby under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), based on a complaint lodged by her sister-in-law.

READ | Woman, lover arrested for killing husband in Bengaluru

In the complaint, it is stated that Pavithra wished to have a baby girl when she got pregnant and she threw the new-born baby into the well as her wish was not fulfilled. The woman was married to Manikanta of Shira taluk in Tumakuru district a year back, after getting divorce from her earlier marriage to a man from Bengaluru.

The woman delivered the baby on October 19 at a hospital in Mangaluru. She was reportedly upset after the delivery and did not even breastfeed the baby, sources said.

READ | Bengaluru man arrested for killing grandmother over gobi manchurian

As per the complaint, the woman came out of her room carrying her baby on Saturday evening and told her sister-in-law that she does not like the baby and ran out throwing him into the well in front of the house.

The complainant called her husband immediately who came with his friends to rescue the baby. They lifted the child out of the well and rushed to Panja government hospital, where doctors declared that the infant was brought dead.