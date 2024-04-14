In an unfortunate incident, two kids were allegedly murdered by their own mother in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli area on Wednesday. The mother who was arrested later too died by suicide inside Parappana Agrahara central jail, said a report in The Indian Express. Woman in Bengaluru kills her two kids, died by suicide in jail: Report

According to the report, Gangadevi, a native of Andhra Pradesh, smothered her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son using a pillow and allegedly killed them. The woman surrendered herself to the police and was sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail on Thursday.

On the same day night, Gangadevi went to the washroom and died by suicide. “Just hours after she was taken to the jail, the woman killed herself. The prisoners saw her dead body and informed the officials. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital, and a postmortem will be conducted,” a senior police officer is quoted as saying. The investigation is ongoing and more details are yet to be revealed.

The report also said that Gangadevi has been facing a severe financial crisis for a while and took the extreme step of killing her own children. She has been working as an employee at a private firm in the Jalahalli area.

Meanwhile, Gangadevi’s husband was already arrested for alleged sexual harassment on his own kids. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.