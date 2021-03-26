Woman in Jarkiholi case seeks protection for kin

The woman in the video linked to the sexual harassment case against Karnataka BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, raised doubts on Thursday over the credibility of the Special Investigation Team probing the case and sought protection for her family. Meanwhile, Jarkiholi has claimed that he has “shocking evidence” to expose the real culprit in the case, and will release it at the right time.

In a video statement released on Thursday, the woman claimed she would appear before the SIT only when she is assured about her family’s safety. “I will appear before the SIT only after the safety of my parents is ensured. I will take care of all further procedures and also provide statements (once their safety is ensured).”

Referring to the missing complaint lodged by her family, she said: “I don’t think that my parents have given the complaint out of their own will because they know I have done nothing.”

“I had sent a video to SIT on March 12 addressing the Home Minister, seeking protection. But the video was made public 30 minutes after Jarkiholi filed a complaint (on March 13). This has raised doubts on whom the SIT is protecting,” she said.

In the video, the woman has also requested Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, state Congress president DK Shivakumar, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, along with women’s organisations, to provide security to her parents.

The video has come a day after the budget session of the state legislature was adjourned sine die, five days ahead of the schedule of March 31, as the sexual harassment case rocked the proceedings.

On March 12, the woman released a video seeking protection. “I don’t have any one supporting me. Ramesh Jarkiholi promised me a job. After all that is done, the video has been released now. I don’t know how it has happened. I request you to provide me with protection.”

Reacting to the woman’s statement, state home minister Basavaraj Bommai said the SIT was doing an impartial probe and was ready to give protection to her and also her parents. “.. let whoever say whatever they want, we are doing an impartial probe, our officials have said they have inquired Ramesh Jarkiholi also, and are ready to take the woman’s statement,” Bommai told news agency PTI.

Shivakumar said that the Congress party stands by what it said in the Assembly and urged the state government to ensure safety of the woman and her family.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi asked the media to take note of the conspiracy involved, while asserting that the woman was under pressure.

“First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13. Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself... There’s politics behind this. I’m ready to face even if there are ten more CDs... Also, look at the planning...what was (her) voice then and what is it now,” he told news agency PTI.

“We have readied evidence... I haven’t done anything wrong and I will 100 per cent succeed. With God’s blessings, I will come out of this...,” he added.

Claiming that he had “shocking evidence”, he said: “I will release it when I have to..this evidence is against that great leader.. I haven’t revealed the name of the great leader because what if he is innocent and someone else was just using his name? Let’s wait, you will get to know,” he added.