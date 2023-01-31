Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Won't criticize Siddaramaiah, I have immense respect for him: Karnataka Minister

Won't criticize Siddaramaiah, I have immense respect for him: Karnataka Minister

Published on Jan 31, 2023

Karnataka Minister KC Narayana Gowda has said that he has "immense respect" for Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and would not criticise him.

The remarks of the Minister came while addressing a public event in Mandya on Monday.

"I have immense respect for Siddaramaiah. He had given funds up to 40 crores for the development of my Taluk. I won't criticise or make comments against him," Gowda said.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls this year where the BJP is seeking another term in office, while Congress is hoping to return to power again in the state.

The BJP, which has described Karnataka as its "gateway to the South" on numerous occasions, is putting in efforts to reach out to the people.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and JD-S saying that those parties have no ideology or rationality.

He said, "Even if they (BJP) make me the President and PM I will not go with BJP and RSS. Even my corpse will not go with BJP and RSS."

He said that the Janata Dal (Secular) or others will go with the BJP for power. He claimed that the JD-S had no ideology and no rationality. "They will go with anyone for power," he said.

