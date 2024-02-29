14 persons killed after mini truck overturns in MP’s Dindori; 20 injured: Police

At least 14 persons were killed while 20 others got injured after an overloaded mini-truck carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori area in the wee hours on Thursday, police said. The deceased, including six men and eight women aged between 16 years to 60 years, were identified. (Representative file photo)

They were going to attend a function in Masur Ghughri village in Mandla.

Dindori superintendent of police (SP) Akhil Patel said, “A resident of Karondi village, Ajmer Tekam, was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The mini-truck overturned at a turning point in Dindori and fell into a field which was 20 feet deep.”

14 persons died on the spot while 20 injured people were rushed to the district hospital.

The owner of the mini-truck Ajmer Tekam has been arrested as he was plying his vehicle without insurance and fitness certificate.

Collector Vikas Mishra said that the insurance and fitness of the vehicle had expired.

“The vehicle was used to carry goods and it didn’t have permission to carry passengers”, he said.

Expressing condolences, MP chief minister Mohan Yadav said, “Financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who died in the incident. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured.”