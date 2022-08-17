Bhopal: 2 revenue officials washed away while crossing bridge over Siwan river
In a tragic incident, a tehsildar and a patwari (village accountant) were washed away while crossing a bridge of the swollen Siwan river in a car on Tuesday night, said police.
Police recovered the body of patwari Mahendra Rajak and the car about 4km away but tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur remains missing. The rescue teams are trying to locate tehsildar.
Sehore superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Awasthi said, “Shajapur’s Mohan Badodiya tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur and Nasrullahganj patwari Mahendra Rajak were returning from a survey. They tried to cross overflowing bridge and lost control. The car washed away in Siwan river. The villagers informed the police.”
“SDRF team reached the spot and found the car 3km away near Avantipura and Rajak’s body in Chapri Khurd,” he added.
Rescue teams continue looking for Thakur across the river.
Karnataka to provide 2 pc reservation in all state departments to sportspersons
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government will provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons on the lines of the existing quota in the police and forest department. "The Karnataka government has given 2 per cent reservation for the sports persons in Police and Forest Departments. A file about extending this reservation to other departments will be approved," said Bommai.
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival declares winners; See full list here
The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) - the 12th edition ran from August 4 to 14 this year in theatres as well as OTT platforms, has declared winners from the International, Animation, Women's Cinema Collective and Lets Include categories. “Congratulations to all the Winners!” the festival's official Twitter page posted. There were 23 entries in the international section, 22 in the Indian, and 20 in Karnataka.
MP gets first vista dome coach in Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express
Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express with the state's maiden vista dome coach was on Wednesday flagged off from Kamalapati Railway Station by state ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang. Principal secretary of tourism and culture of Madhya Pradesh, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, listed the ways in which vista dome would improve the travelling experience. Under the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh tourism board, the coach was installed by the Indian Railways.
'Want to attack directly': Eshwarappa says Congress supporting anti-nationals
Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday directly attacked the Congress as Eshwarappa said not only in Karnataka or south India, the Congress is supporting the anti-nationals all across the country. Be it the PFI or the SDPI, the Congress is supporting them. “The man who removed Savarkar's photo is an SDPI worker whose wife is a Congress councillor,” Eshwarappa said. A young man named Prem Singh was stabbed amid the tension.
Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years
Bihar state cabinet in its first meeting after the expansion on Tuesday approved the extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for the next three years. It also gave the nod for allocation of ₹12,568 crore to be spent till the fiscal 2022-25. This was the first time that all ministers of the newly sworn-in cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and discussed the agenda before giving its go ahead.
