The Madhya Pradesh government has directed schools to include traditional regional delicacies in mid-day meals, replacing the uniform menu with locally sourced dishes to promote food culture and improve the acceptability of meals among children, officials said. The Madhya Pradesh government says locally sourced traditional dishes will improve the taste and nutritional value of mid-day meals in government schools. more

“The aim is to provide nutritious food that is rooted in local food culture and prepared using ingredients that are easily available,” state coordinator, panchayat and rural development department, Mayank Agrawal said.

He said a uniform menu was not suitable for the entire state because dietary patterns vary across regions. “For instance, rice cannot be served everywhere when wheat is the staple food in some areas,” he said.

According to an order issued by the department, children in the Malwa region will be served dishes such as Bhutte Ka Kees, Dal-Bafla, Sev-Tamatar ki Sabzi and Gehun ki Thuli. In Nimar, the menu will include Dal-Paniya and Makka-Jowar ki Bhakri.

In Bundelkhand, students will be served Maheri-Mahoriya, Besan ke Cheele and Jowar-Bajra ki Roti. Those in the Mahakaushal and Baghelkhand regions will get Indhar, Phulori ki Kadhi and dishes made from Kodo-Kutki. In the Gwalior-Chambal region, Bajra ki Rabdi, Bedei and Bafle will be added to the menu.

In tribal-dominated areas, the proposed menu includes Kodo-Kutki ki Kheer, Kodo-Kutki ki Khichdi, dishes made with Mahua and Alsi, and seasonal millets.

Agrawal said the types of pulses and vegetables would vary depending on local availability, but the nutritional value of the meals would remain unchanged. “While improving taste and acceptability, we will not compromise on nutrition,” he said.

The revised menu also prescribes seasonal vegetables and pulses. Green leafy vegetables will be served at least twice a week, while locally available seasonal fruits such as guava, banana, papaya, amla, ber and jamun will be provided at least once a week.

Milk and milk-based products, including curd, buttermilk, lassi and kheer, will also be included in keeping with local food traditions, according to the order.

“To ensure uniform taste and quality across schools, a recipe book will be prepared with the help of nutrition experts. It will include preparation methods, quantities per child, cooking time and nutritional details, including calorie and protein content,” the order stated.

A senior department official, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said the initiative was aimed at improving nutrition by using locally available and affordable ingredients. It would also help reduce transportation costs, as schools in some areas have to procure food grains from markets located at a distance, the official added.

Director of social policy organisation Vikas Samvad, Sachin Jain, who works on child nutrition, said the proposal was promising but its success would depend on implementation.

“Ideas on paper are always good. Many local delicacies are nutritious, but challenges arise in implementation and maintaining quality, which ultimately contributes to malnutrition. Merely designing a menu is not enough; greater attention must be paid to execution,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh continues to record some of the country’s worst child nutrition indicators. According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2023-24, the state has the country’s highest prevalence of wasting (low weight-for-height) among children, at 23.8%, up from 18.9% in the previous survey.

In the underweight category (low weight-for-age), Madhya Pradesh ranks second, at 39.7%, behind Jharkhand’s 41.1%. This marks an increase of 6.7 percentage points since the previous survey.