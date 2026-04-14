Woman forced to shave head, parade husband on shoulder; 4 held: MP Police

Madhya Pradesh police arrested four men on Tuesday for forcing a 28-year-old woman to roam around in village while carrying her husband on shoulders and shaving her head in Jhabua district. Police registered a case on Tuesday after the video surfaced. (Representative photo)

Video of the incident from Monday went viral on social media, showing the woman being mocked and abused by onlookers. Police registered a case on Tuesday after the video surfaced.

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Jhabua additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pratipal Singh Mahobia said, “Police located the woman after the video went viral and provided her with protection. The woman had allegedly been accused of leaving with another man. The family members and the villagers came to know about it and announced this punishment to her...They also shaved her head.”

Strict action was taken in the matter and 10 people including her husband were booked for outraging woman’s modesty, using obscene comments and criminal intimidation, said ASP.

Police arrested four accused identified as Surya Damor, Dilip Bhuria, Babu Bhuria and Shailesh Bhuria. Search for remaining accused individuals is ongoing.