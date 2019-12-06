Bike-borne robbers kidnap woman in Basti Jodhewal

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 22:43 IST

Intending to rob a 23-year-old woman, four motorcycle-borne miscreants kidnapped her after threatening to kill her three-year-old son with a knife on Kailash Road in Basti Jodhewal on Thursday.

The accused left the victim, Poonam, at the Basti Jodhewal chowk after they could not find any valuables on her.

Poonam’s husband, Mohammad Saroj Alam, 25, a factory worker who hails from Purnia in Bihar, told the police that he, his wife and son, Lalit, had left for the railway station at midnight on foot along with his two friends, Ubed Alam and Anusar Alam, of Gehlewal village, to board a train to his native place at 3am on Thursday.

He said as they reached Kailash Road, four men carrying sharp-edged weapons on two motorcycles intercepted them and snatched ₹600 and a mobile phone from Ubed.

He said the accused made Poonam sit on their motorcycle after threatening to kill his son with a knife, and fled, following which he informed the police. Minutes later, they along with the police found Poonam standing near the Basti Jodhewal Chowk around two kilometres away.

Poonam told the police that the accused asked her for jewellery and money, but she was not carrying any, following which she raised an alarm and the accused fled.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified accused at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer sub-inspector Arshdeep Kaur Grewal said the victim has left for Bihar after lodging the complaint. “The police have scanned the CCTVs installed near the locality and have found some suspects,” Grewal said.