Bootleggers drive liquor in app-based cab through agricultural fields, caught when they land on road

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:54 IST

New Delhi

Two bootleggers tried to deceive the police by driving illegal liquor from Bahadurgarh in Haryana to Mundka in Delhi in an app-based cab through agricultural fields but were caught the moment they landed on a road in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.

According to an investigator, the suspected bootleggers drove the Hyundai Xcent car for nearly 10 kilometres through agricultural fields before their luck ran dry.

RP Meena, additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), identified the men as Deepak, 23, and Sonu, 28. Deepak was earlier booked for stealing a car while Sonu has a case under the Excise Act against him.

The duo told the police they were being paid R2,000 each to ferry 2,000 quarters of illicit liquor from Bahadurgarh to Mundka. “Their contact had handed over a car bearing a yellow number plate to them in Mundka on Sunday evening,” Meena said.

The duo allegedly loaded the car’s boot with 40 cartons of illicit liquor in Bahadurgarh and set out for Delhi via agricultural fields. “They thought the combination of an app-based cab and agricultural fields would save them from the police and the excise department,” said Meena.

The duo seemed to have it fine until the moment they drove onto the Neelwal Road in Baba Haridas Nagar where an emergency response vehicle (ERV) of the Delhi Police was patrolling. “The policemen found it unusual for a cab to be driving through fields. So, they intercepted the car,” said the officer.

The two suspects allegedly abandoned their car and began running but the police chased and caught them.

“We seized the car and are investigating how they got hold of the vehicle. We contacted the cab aggregator company for details,” said the officer.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 19:54 IST